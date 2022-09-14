No. 22-2-06520-1

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

MCCORMICK INTERNATIONAL, INC., a Washington for-profit corporation, Plaintiff,

v.

ULRIKE A. HEFLIN-SHAKYA, and the marital community comprised of ULRIKE A. HEFLIN-SHAKYA and JOHN or JANE DOE HEFLIN-SHAKYA,

Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO THE SAID Ulrike A. Heflin-Shakya and the marital community comprised of Ulrike A. Heflin-Shakya and John or Jane Doe Heflin-Shakya (collectively, the “Defendant”):

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 14th day of September 2022, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff McCormick International, Inc. (“McCormick”). You are asked to serve a copy of your answer or responsive pleading upon the undersigned attorneys for McCormick at its office stated below. In case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said Court. The purpose of this lawsuit is to obtain judgment for the breach of the contract entered into by Defendant with McCormick.

DATED: September 12, 2022.

SCHWEET LINDE & COULSON, PLLC

/s/Conner W. Morgan / Jacob D. Rosenblum, WSBA #42629

Conner W. Morgan, WSBA #55697

Attorneys for Plaintiff

575 S. Michigan St.

Seattle, WA 98108

206-275-1010

IDX-962872

September 14, 21, 28, October 5, 12, 19, 2022