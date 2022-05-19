NO. 22-2-06316-1

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

SUPERIOR COURT, STATE OF WASHINGTON, COUNTY OF PIERCE

NUMERICA CREDIT UNION,

Plaintiff,

v.

THANG VAN TRAN individually and the marital community of THANG VAN TRAN and JANE DOE TRAN, husband and wife,

Defendants.

The State of Washington to the said Thang Van Tran and Jane Doe Tran:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 19th day of May, 2022, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff Numerica Credit Union, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys’ for plaintiff Numerica Credit Union, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. This is an action to recover on a deficiency after repossession and for defendants failure to pay.

Dated this 17th day of May, 2022

PHILLABAUM, LEDLIN, MATTHEWS & SHELDON, PLLC

By: /s/ Benjamin D. Phillabaum

BENJAMIN D. PHILLABAUM, WSBA# 48089

1235 N. Post, Ste 100, Spokane, WA 99201

IDX-954900

May 19, 26, June 2, 9, 16, 23, 2022