No. 22-2-06214-8

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

Superior Court of Washington County of Pierce

Eagle Eye Ministries, a Washington Non-Profit Organization,

Plaintiff,

Vs.

Hal F. Roush, Mary L. Roush, Donald Frantz and Kathleen Frantz, if living, and if deceased then the unknown Heirs at law of Hal F. Roush, Mary L. Roush, Donald Frantz and Kathleen Frantz; State of Washington Department of Social and Health Services Division of Child Support; and all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right title, Estate, lien or interest in the real Estate described in the Complaint herein;

Defendants.

TO: THE STATE OF WASHINGTON; and

TO: Hal F. Roush, Mary L. Roush, Donald Frantz, and Kathleen Frantz, and the Heirs at Law of Hal F. Roush, Mary L. Roush, Donald Frantz and Kathleen Frantz, State of Washington Department of Social and Health Services Division of Child Support

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of first publication of this summons, to-wit; Within sixty (60) days after the 16 day of May, 2022, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney at his address below-stated and, in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said Court.

This is an action of the Plaintiff who acquired interest in the Property under and by virtue of a Deed issued by Pierce County, Washington on July 10, 2003. Recorded on July 10, 2003 with the County Auditor’s office under recording number 200307101008. The Plaintiff, Eagle Eye Ministries, are the actual occupants and possession of the Property by virtue thereof. Plaintiff obtained title through a Quit Claim Deed. That Plaintiff is now alleging that all other claims of all other Defendants are expunged as a result of said purchase. By right of the Tax Deed, Plaintiff hereby asserts clear title for said property and that all said claims and liens shall be expunged together with those that are unknown.

/s/STEVEN BOBMAN, WSBA No. 9045

Attorney for the Plaintiff

8701 45th Street West

University Place, WA 98466

(253) 376-0876

IDX-954471

May 16, 23, 31, June 6, 13, 20, 2022