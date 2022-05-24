No. 22-2-06198-2

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

MERLIN F. DAHLKE, an individual

Plaintiff,

vs.

SHARON LEE KING, as heir to the Estate of Harold W. Conwell; BRYAN DOUGLAS CONWELL, as heir to the Estate of Harold W. Conwell; JULIE ANN CONWELL, as heir to the Estate of Harold W. Conwell; MARK WILLIAM CONWELL, as heir to the Estate of Harold W. Conwell; CURTIS STEBBINS and BETH A. McDANIEL as Co-Trustees to the Melva E. Marvel Revocable Living Trust dated August 22, 2001 as heir to the Estate of Melva Marvel; and all their heirs successors and assigns, and any and all other parties claiming an interest in the below described real property,

Defendants.

The State of Washington to Defendants JULIE CONWELL, as heir to the Estate of Harold W. Conwell and SHARON KING, as heir to the Estate of Harold W. Conwell

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 24th day of May 2022, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff Merlin F. Dahlke, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The subject of this action is whether a 1974 Real Estate Contract has been fulfilled and whether Plaintiffs are entitled to a judgment quieting title in the subject properties. Dated this ___th day of May 2022.

McFERRAN LAW, P.S.

/s/ Matthew Link Matthew Link, WSBA #46659

3906 S. 74th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

(p): (253) 471-1200

(f): (253) 284-3856

IDX-955188

May 24, 31, June 7, 14, 21, 28, 2022