No. 22-2-05570-2

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

CHARLETTE ALLEN, an individual,

Plaintiff,

vs.

ROGER McBRAYER, an individual as his separate estate, and any and all other persons claiming an interest in the real property located at 22707 129th Ave. Ct. E, Graham, WA 98338,

Defendants.

The State of Washington to Defendants ROGER McBRAYER, an individual as his separate estate, and any and all other persons claiming an interest in the real property located at 22707 129th Ave. Ct. E, Graham, WA 98338

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after 5th day of April 2022, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff CHARLETTE ALLEN, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiffs at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The subject of this action is whether Defendant has any legal or equitable interest in the real property located at 22707 129th Avenue Court E, Graham, Washington 98338 and whether Plaintiff is entitled to a judgment quieting title in the subject properties. Dated this 1st day of April 2022.

McFERRAN LAW, P.S.

/s/ Matthew Link Matthew Link, WSBA #46659

3906 S. 74th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

(p): (253) 471-1200

(f): (253) 284-3855

IDX-951890

April 5, 12, 19, 26, May 3, 10, 2022