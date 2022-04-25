No. 22-2-05509-5

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION RCW 4.28.110

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

MAXCARE OF WASHINGTON, INC., a Washington corporation,

Plaintiff,

v.

ALISHA N. CARTER and “JOHN DOE” CARTER, her spouse if any,

Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO ALISHA N. CARTER, DEFENDANT:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 25th day of April, 2022, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff, Maxcare of Washington, Inc., at its attorney’s office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The object of this action is for breach of contract to collect sums owing for repairs and improvements to real property you owned in Pierce County, Washington.

DATED this 20 day of April, 2022.

CAMPBELL BARNETT PLLC

/s/Shannon R. Jones, WSBA #28300

Attorney for Plaintiff

317 South Meridian

Puyallup, Washington 98371

253-848-3513

IDX-953125

April 25, May 2, 9, 16, 23, 31, 2022