No. 22-2-05488-9

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

ALAN V. and LINDA D. NELSON, husband and wife, JANICE M. ANDERSON, MARTIN J. ANDERSON, MICHAEL BALDWIN, GEORGE HART and GARY STRIL and MARSHA STRIL, husband and wife,

Plaintiff,

vs.

THE TACOMA EASTERN RAILROAD COMPANY, A WASHINGTON CORPORATION AND HARTLEY K. COX AND ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS, LEGATEES AND DEVISEES OF THE ESTATE OF HARTLEY K. COX, TOGETHER WITH PARTIES CLAIMING RIGHT TO POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY, AND ALSO ALL OTHER UNKNOWN PERSONS OR PARTIES CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE LIEN OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN;

Defendants.

TO: Defendants, THE TACOMA EASTERN RAILROAD COMPANY, A WASHINGTON CORPORATION, TOGETHER WITH PARTIES CLAIMING RIGHT TO POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY, AND ALSO ALL OTHER UNKNOWN PERSONS OR PARTIES CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE LIEN OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN, occupants of the premises and any parties or persons claiming to have any right, title, estate lien, or interest in the real property described in the Complaint:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this Summons, to it, within sixty (60) days after the 6th day of July, 2022 and defend the real property foreclosure in Pierce County, Washington and answer the Complaint of ALAN V. and LINDA D. NELSON, husband and wife, JANICE M. ANDERSON, MARTIN J. ANDERSON, MICHAEL BALDWIN, GEORGE HART and GARY STRIL and MARSHA STRIL, husband and wife (“Plaintiffs”). You are asked to serve a copy of your Answer or responsive pleading upon the undersigned attorneys for the Plaintiff at its office stated below. In case of your failure to do so judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint which has been filed with the Clerk of the Court.

The purpose of this lawsuit is to quiet title as to the interest of the Defendant in the real property located in Pierce County, Washington and legally described as:

Legal Description

A strip of land 100 feet in width, as same has been or may hereafter be surveyed, located or established, through, over and across the following described land, situated in Pierce County, Washington, described as follows:

The Northwest quarter of Section 28, Township 15 North, Range 6 East, W.M., said strip of land being 50 feet in width on each side of a center line described as follows:

Beginning at a point in the East boundary line of the Northwest quarter of Section 28, Township 15 North, Range 6 East, W.M., in Pierce County, Washington, 170 feet South of the Northeast corner of said Northwest quarter;

thence North 58° 50’ West 200 feet to a point of 9° curve to the South;

thence on said curve 1050 feet to a point of tangent;

thence on tangent to said curve 26°40’ minutes West 680 feet to a point of 10° curve to the North; thence on last named curve 710 feet to a point of tangent;

thence on tangent to last named curve North 82°20’ West 203 feet to a point of 6° curve to the South; thence on last named curve 510 feet to a point in the West boundary line of said Northwest quarter 131.7 feet South of the Northwest corner of said Northwest quarter;

Save and excepting the following tract in Section 21 of said Township and Range, to-wit;

Beginning at a point 300 feet west of the Northeast corner of said Northwest quarter;

thence West 436 feet;

thence North 50 feet;

thence East 436 feet;

thence South 50 feet to place of beginning;

Also except that portion of said right of way awarded by Order and Judgment entered August 7, 2000 in Pierce County Superior Court Cause No. 00-2-07837-0, lying with the following described property:

The East 1000 feet of the Northwest quarter of Section 28, Township 15 North, Range 6 East, W.M., in Pierce County, Washington;

Except that portion thereof lying Southerly of a line parallel with the North line of said Northwest quarter and distant Northerly 1742 feet from the North line of National Park Highway, as measured along the West line of the East 500 feet of said Northwest quarter.

DATED this 1st day of July, 2022.

DILLE LAW, PLLC

/s/Bryce H. Dille, WSBA #2862

Attorneys for Plaintiff

2010 Caton Way SW, Ste. 101

Olympia, WA 98502

July 6, 13, 20, 27, August 3, 10, 2022