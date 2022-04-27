NO.: 22-2-05368-8
SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION
(60 DAYS)
SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
FOR PIERCE COUNTY
BROKER SOLUTIONS, INC. DBA NEW AMERICAN FUNDING, Plaintiff, v.
BERNICE K. VANDEGRIFT, a single person, AND COREY HUGHES, a single person, Defendants.
TO THE DEFENDANT/RESPONDENT(S) BERNICE K. VANDEGRIFT, a single person, AND COREY HUGHES, a single person:
You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 27h day of April, 2022, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff BROKER SOLUTIONS, INC. DBA NEW AMERICAN FUNDING and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff, ZBS Law, LLP, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. This is a Complaint for Declaratory Relief and Reformation of the Deed of Trust.
DATED: April 20, 2022
ZBS LAW, LLP. By: /s/ Tom B. Pierce
Tom B. Pierce WSBA# 26730
Scott D. Crawford, WSBA# 34978 tpierce@zbslaw.com scrawford@zbslaw.com
Attorneys for Plaintiff
ZBS Law, LLP
11335 NE 122nd Way, Suite 105
Kirkland, WA 98034
Ph. 206-209-0375
Fax 206-260-8870
IDX-953100
April 27, May 4, 11, 18, 25, June 1, 2022