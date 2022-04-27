NO.: 22-2-05368-8

SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION

(60 DAYS)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

BROKER SOLUTIONS, INC. DBA NEW AMERICAN FUNDING, Plaintiff, v.

BERNICE K. VANDEGRIFT, a single person, AND COREY HUGHES, a single person, Defendants.

TO THE DEFENDANT/RESPONDENT(S) BERNICE K. VANDEGRIFT, a single person, AND COREY HUGHES, a single person:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 27h day of April, 2022, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff BROKER SOLUTIONS, INC. DBA NEW AMERICAN FUNDING and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff, ZBS Law, LLP, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. This is a Complaint for Declaratory Relief and Reformation of the Deed of Trust.

DATED: April 20, 2022

ZBS LAW, LLP. By: /s/ Tom B. Pierce

Tom B. Pierce WSBA# 26730

Scott D. Crawford, WSBA# 34978 tpierce@zbslaw.com scrawford@zbslaw.com

Attorneys for Plaintiff

ZBS Law, LLP

11335 NE 122nd Way, Suite 105

Kirkland, WA 98034

Ph. 206-209-0375

Fax 206-260-8870

IDX-953100

April 27, May 4, 11, 18, 25, June 1, 2022