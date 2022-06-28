NO. 22-2-05349-1

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION (60 DAYS)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

BROOKFIELD FARMS II OWNERS ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff v.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, AND ASSIGNEES OF JOHN MUSSELMAN, deceased; et al.,

Defendants

The State of Washington, To: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, AND ASSIGNEES OF JOHN MUSSELMAN, deceased; and ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN, Defendants.

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 28th day of June, 2022, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for plaintiff at his (or their) office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The object of this action being to collect unpaid assessments and foreclose a lien for the same. This concerns collection of a debt. Any information obtained or provided will be used for that purpose. The attorney is acting as a debt collector.

Signed: /s/: Christopher R. Chicoine

Pody & McDonald, PLLC

Dean H. Pody, WSBA #27585

Patrick M. McDonald, WSBA #36615

Christopher R. Chicoine, WSBA #45740

1000 Second Avenue, Suite 1605

Seattle, WA 98104-1094

IDX-957658

June 28, July 5, 12, 19, 26, August 2, 2022