NO. 22-2-04518-9

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

DIRECTED TO DEFENDANT

DANIELLE BONDS

(60 DAY NOTICE)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

KIMBERLY GARDENS, LLC, a Washington limited liability company, Plaintiff,

vs.

NICHOLAS GONZALEZ, an individual;

ASHLEY GILLESPIE, an individual;

MICHELLE WILLIAMS, an individual; MICHAEL LEDEZMA, an individual;

ALLYANA DIAL, an individual;

DANIELLE BONDS, an individual; and

BREARA WARD, an individual,

Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: DEFENDANT DANIELLE BONDS, an individual ABOVE NAMED

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, KIMBERLY GARDENS, LLC, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff, DAVIES PEARSON, P.C., at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The Plaintiff is seeking judgment for the collection of a debt. Signed at Tacoma, Washington, this 24th day of March, 2022.

DAVIES PEARSON, P.C.

/s/ Trevor N. White____

Trevor N. White, WSBA #53746

Attorneys for Plaintiff

1498 Pacific Ave., #520

Tacoma, WA 98402

253-238-5112

IDX-951221

March 25, April 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, 2022