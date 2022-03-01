No. 22-2-04376

SUMMONS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

TERESA BRADFORD, Plaintiff, v. MICHAEL SIMPSON and ALL OTHER OCCUPANTS, 9316 117th STREET E., PUYALLUP, WA 98373, Defendants

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: MICHAEL SIMPSON and ALL OTHER OCCUPANTS, 9316 117th STREET E., PUYALLUP, WA 98373, Defendants:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to-wit, within sixty (60) days after the 1st day of March, 2022, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, TERESA BRADFORD, and serve a copy of your answer upon David J. Britton, attorney for Plaintiff, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The above entitled action is a lawsuit to quiet title to and eject Defendants from certain real estate situated in Pierce County, Washington, commonly known as 9316 117th Street East, Puyallup, WA 98373, and further described in that certain quitclaim deed recorded in Pierce County on August 25, 1994 under AFN 9408250173. David J. Britton, WSBA # 31748,

BRITTON LAW OFFICE, PLLC, 535 Dock Street, Suite 108, Tacoma, WA 98402.

IDX-949596

March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 2022