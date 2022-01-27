No. 22-2-04344-5

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

BARBARA PIERCE, as Personal Representative of the Estate of David Lee Beaner, Plaintiff, and

MARK G. JONES; and all persons or entities claiming through him, including unknown heirs, successor and assigns; and all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the property described herein,

Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON to said Defendants and all persons or parties claiming some right, title or interest in the property described below: You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this Summons and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

The purpose of this action is to release any interest of the Defendant as lienholder on title to a mobile home known as a 1975 Redman Flamingo mobile home, VIN# 11806590, and for an Order granting ownership of the mobile home to the Plaintiff.

Dated this 25th day of January, 2022. THE HARBOR LAW GROUP

Kira M. Rubel, WSBA No. 51691

Maura S. McCoy, WSBA No. 48070

Attorneys for Plaintiff 3615 Harborview Drive NW, Suite C

Gig Harbor, WA 98332

IDX-947452

January 27, February 3, 10, 17, 24, March 3, 2022