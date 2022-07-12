NO.: 22-2-04284-8

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

TODD A. REIS and CANDACE R. REIS (a/k/a CANDACE R. CARR), husband and wife and the marital community thereof,

Plaintiffs,

v

SARAH E. ANDERSON and “JOHN DOE” ANDERSON, husband and wife, and the marital community thereof

Defendants

The State of Washington to said Defendants Sarah E. Anderson and “John Doe” Anderson:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit within sixty days after the 12th day of July, 2022, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiffs Todd A. Reis and Candace R. Reis (a/k/a Candace R. Carr), and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiffs Todd A. Reis and Candace R. Reis (a/k/a Candace R. Carr) at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. This is an action for personal injuries as a result of a motor vehicle accident.

DATED this 8th day of July, 2022.

LAW OFFICES OF GREENE & LLOYD, P.L.L.C.

/s/ Robert D. Lloyd Robert D. Lloyd WSBA #28960

Timothy M. Greene WSBA #17499

Of Attorneys for Plaintiff

PO Box 731063

Puyallup, WA 98373

Pierce County, Washington

IDX-958592

July 12, 19, 26, August 2, 9, 16, 2022