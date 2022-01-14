NO 22-2-04164-7
SUMMONS by PUBLICATION (60 DAY)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
STEPHEN M. LEFFEL, a single man,
Plaintiff,
v.
CORA E. CARPENTER; AND ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, INTEREST; LIEN OR ESTATE IN PIERCE COUNTY TAX PARCEL NO. 5660000182, Defendants.
THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
TO: CORA E. CARPENTER;
AND TO all unknown parties with any claim or purported interest in the property located in the County of PIERCE and State of Washington and legally described as follows:
Pierce County tax parcel number
5660000182
Lots 39 and 40, Block 1, Ammendatory Plat of McGregor’s Addition to Tacoma, according to the Plat thereof, recorded in Volume 7 or Plats, Page 3, in Pierce County, Washington, except the North 7 feet thereof.
Situs Address: 817 E 45TH St, Tacoma, Washington
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED TO APPEAR within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this Summons, to-wit: Within sixty (60) days after the 14 day of January, 2022, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for plaintiff at her office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of Said Court.
This is an action for quiet title and the relief sought is quiet title in the Plaintiff, STEPHEN M. LEFFEL, a single man, in the above referenced property; for plaintiffs costs and disbursements; and for such other relief as the court finds just and proper.
DATED this 12 day of January, 2022.
/s/ WILLIAM F. WRIGHT, WSBA# 31063
Attorney for Plaintiffs
FILE WITH:
Clerk of the
Pierce County Superior Court County City Building
930 Tacoma Avenue South, RM 110
Tacoma, WA 98204-2177
SERVE ON:
THE KRAFT LAW GROUP, PS 8910 Main St E, Suite A
Bonney Lake, WA 98391 Telephone: (253) 863-3366
IDX-946821
January 14, 21, 28, February 4, 11, 18, 2022