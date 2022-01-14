NO 22-2-04164-7

SUMMONS by PUBLICATION (60 DAY)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

STEPHEN M. LEFFEL, a single man,

Plaintiff,

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



v.

CORA E. CARPENTER; AND ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, INTEREST; LIEN OR ESTATE IN PIERCE COUNTY TAX PARCEL NO. 5660000182, Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

TO: CORA E. CARPENTER;

AND TO all unknown parties with any claim or purported interest in the property located in the County of PIERCE and State of Washington and legally described as follows:

Pierce County tax parcel number

5660000182

Lots 39 and 40, Block 1, Ammendatory Plat of McGregor’s Addition to Tacoma, according to the Plat thereof, recorded in Volume 7 or Plats, Page 3, in Pierce County, Washington, except the North 7 feet thereof.

Situs Address: 817 E 45TH St, Tacoma, Washington

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED TO APPEAR within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this Summons, to-wit: Within sixty (60) days after the 14 day of January, 2022, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for plaintiff at her office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of Said Court.

This is an action for quiet title and the relief sought is quiet title in the Plaintiff, STEPHEN M. LEFFEL, a single man, in the above referenced property; for plaintiffs costs and disbursements; and for such other relief as the court finds just and proper.

DATED this 12 day of January, 2022.

/s/ WILLIAM F. WRIGHT, WSBA# 31063

Attorney for Plaintiffs

FILE WITH:

Clerk of the

Pierce County Superior Court County City Building

930 Tacoma Avenue South, RM 110

Tacoma, WA 98204-2177

SERVE ON:

THE KRAFT LAW GROUP, PS 8910 Main St E, Suite A

Bonney Lake, WA 98391 Telephone: (253) 863-3366

IDX-946821

January 14, 21, 28, February 4, 11, 18, 2022