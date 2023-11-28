No. 22-2-01929-3

Order Setting Hearing on Renewal and Extending Order until Hearing (ORPERTR)

Clerks Action Required: 3, 4, 5, 6, 7

Next Hearing Date/Time: December 5, 2023 830 AM

At: 930 Tacoma Ave S Rm 117

Tacoma, WA 98402 or via Zoom

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

RENE M. COURNOYER

Petitioner

vs.

MEGAN IRENE COURNOYER RUNG

Respondent

Pierce County Superior Court Civil Protection Order Hearings

Civil Protection Order Hearings are conducted in person or by Zoom using video or telephone. You decide if you want to appear in person or by Zoom.

HOW TO ATTEND CIVIL PROTECTION ORDER HEARING IN PIERCE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT

1. Cases are heard on both the morning and afternoon dockets at Pierce County Superior Court, Courtroom 117. Check the first page of your order to determine whether you are on the morning or afternoon docket. If you do not appear in person or by zoom at the correct time, you will not be able to participate in your hearing. The Morning Court opens at 8:30 a.m. and the docket starts at 9:00 a.m.

The Afternoon Court opens at 1:00 p.m. and the docket starts at 1:30 p.m.

DAILY COURT SCHEDULE

PROTECTION ORDER CASES

DVPO/CPO Hearings – Mon through Friday 8:30 am – 12 noon and 1 pm at 4:30 pm

Zoom Meeting ID number/Passcode

Meeting ID: 94696066209

Passcode: 824851

IDX-987395

November 14, 21, 28, 2023