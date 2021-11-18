No 21-7-00032-14

Notice and Summons by Publication

(Termination) (SMPB)

Superior Court of Washington Grays Harbor County

Juvenile Court

In re the Welfare of

LAYLANI LIZZIE COLLINS D.O.B. 05-21-2011 TO: MICHAEL ANTHONY COLLINS

A Termination Petition was filed on March 11, 2021: A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: DECEMBER 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Grays Harbor County Juvenile Court, 103 Hagara Street, Aberdeen, WA 98520. You should be present at this hearing.

The hearing will determine if your parental rights to your child are terminated. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter an order in your absence terminating your parental rights.

Zoom Link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/920843300009?pwd=Y2g4UEdWbzRYRzR4RjV0YVB5aDJldz09 Meeting ID: 920 8433 0009

Passcode: GHC

Phone: +1(253)215-8782 + Meeting ID 92084330009#

To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Termination Petition, call DCYF at 1-888-713-6115. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to: www.atg.wa.gov/TRM.aspx.

Dated this 16th day of November, 2021 by, KYM FOSTER, Grays Harbor County Clerk. IDX-943362

November 18, 24, December 2, 2021