NO. 21-5-00612-7

SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF PETITION AND HEARING RE: TERMINATION OF PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Adoption of:

Emma Abby Neel

DOB: 07/05/05

TO: Jesse Carl Neel, non-consenting father.

A Petition for Termination of Parent-Child Relationship has been filed in the above entitled court. The Petitioners are asking the Court for an Order permanently terminating the parent-child relationship between you and the child, permanently terminating all of your rights to the child and for a Decree of Adoption declaring the Petitioners to be the legal parents of the child.

The child was born on July 5th, 2005 in Pierce County WA. The name of the child’s birth mother is Danielle Alaina Allard.

Additional requests, if any, are stated in the petition, a copy of which is served upon you with this summons.

In order to defend against this Petition, you must respond to the Petition by stating your defense in writing and by serving a copy upon the attorney at the address below within twenty (20) days after the service of the Summons, excluding the day of service, or within thirty (30) days (if service is made upon you outside the state of Washington), or a default order permanently terminating your parent-child relationship with the child by default will be entered. A default order is one where the Petitioners are entitled to what they ask for because you have not responded. If you serve a Notice of Appearance on the attorney at the address below, you are entitled to notice before a default order may be entered.

You have the right to be represented by an attorney, if you are determined indigent and request an attorney, an attorney will be appointed for you.

If the child is an Indian Child as defined by the Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978, U.S.C. 1901 et seq., and if you acknowledge paternity of the child or if the child is established prior to termination of the parent-child relationship, your parental rights may not be terminated unless you give valid consent to termination, or your parent-child relationship is terminated voluntarily pursuant to Chapter 26.33 or 13.34 RCW.

The Court hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parent-Child Relationship shall be on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 09:00 am/pm, at Pierce County Juvenile Court, 5501 – 6th Avenue, Tacoma, Washington 98406.

YOUR FAILURE TO APPEAR AT THIS HEARING MAY RESULT IN A DEFAULT ORDER PERMANENTLY TERMINATING ALL OF YOUR RIGHTS TO THE ABOVE NAMED CHILD.

DATED: 12/08/2022.

HOWARD COMFORT III

WSBA #18865

FILE ORIGINAL OF YOUR RESPONSE WITH CLERK OF THE COURT AT:

Pierce County Superior Court

930 Tacoma Ave South

Tacoma, WA 98402.

SERVE A COPY OF YOUR RESPONSE ON:

Petitioner’s Lawyer

902 South 10th Street

Tacoma, WA 98405

Phone: 253-272-2206

IDX-969012

December 28, 2022, January 4, 11, 18, 25, February 1, 2023