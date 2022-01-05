NO. 21-4-08820-5 KNT-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 21-4-08820-5 KNT

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR KING COUNTY

Estate of

HILDRED LEE COBB, Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

The above Court has appointed Tom Lucious Mustin as Personal Representative/Admistrator of Decedent’s estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must present the claim: (a) Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and (b) In the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070: (i) By filing the original of the claim with the foregoing Court, and (ii) By serving on or mailing to Mark Wheeler, Attorney at the address below a copy of the claim. The claim must be presented by the later of: (a) Thirty (30) days after this Notice has been served or mailed as provided in RCW 11.40.020(1)(c), or (b) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication of this Notice: January 5, 2022 /s/Mark Wheeler, WSBA #16466

For Personal Representative

Tom Lucious Mustin

216 SW 325th PI

Federal Way, WA 98023

206.355.4940

IDX-946327

January 5, 12, 19, 2022