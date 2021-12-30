No. 21-4-08786-1 KNT-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 21-4-08786-1 KNT

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

(NTCRD)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF

WASHINGTON FOR KING COUNTY

In Re The Estate of:

JOANNA D. ROGERS, Deceased.

The person named below has been appointed as Administrator of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication:

December 30, 2021. S.\Cheyenne A. Frazier

Administrator

Print Name: CHEYENNE A. FRAZIER

S.\Eric Landeen

Attorneys for Administrator

Print Name and Bar #:

ERIC LANDEEN, #53824

Address for Mailing or Service:

Eric Landeen, Attorney

9395 NE Shore Dr, PO Box 163,

Indianola, WA 98342

360-265-3554

Court of probate proceedings and cause number:

King County Superior Court

No. 21-4-08786-1 KNT

December 30, 2021, January 6, 13, 2022