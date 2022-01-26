NO. 21-4-08583-4 SEA-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 21-4-08583-4 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR KING COUNTY

Estate of

JERRY ERNEST SMITH, Deceased.

The Co-Personal Representatives named below have been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co-Personal Representatives or the Co-Personal Representatives’ attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: January 26, 2022

CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES: Deborah Carol Lindley and Patricia Ann Boswell-Mangione-Bostwick

ATTORNEY FOR CO-PR, Deborah Carole Lindley:

Suzanne Lieberman

811 Kirkland Ave, 201

Kirkland, WA 98033

Telephone: 206.659.1512

COURT OF PROBATE PROCEEDINGS: King County Superior Court

CAUSE NUMBER: 21-4-08583-4 SEA Presented By:

/s/ Suzanne Lieberman SUZANNE LIEBERMAN, #51883

January 26, February 2, 9, 2022