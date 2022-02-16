NO. 21-4-08408-1 SEA-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 21-4-08408-1 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR KING COUNTY

IN THE ESTATE OF

RAY WARREN WHITMORE, Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of first publication: February 16, 2022

Date: 12/9/2021

/s/Mark Warren Whitmore

Personal Representative Presented by:

Wall Group Law:

By: /s/Carl J. Swanes

WSBA No. 41508

Address for Mailing or Service:

Estate of Ray Warren Whitmore

c/o Carl J Swanes

Wall Group Law

51 West Dayton St., Suite 305

Edmonds, WA 98020.

Tel. 425-670-1560.

Court of probate proceedings and Cause No.:

King County Superior Court

IDX-948568

February 16, 23, March 2, 2020