NO. 21-4-07430-1 KNT-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 21-4-07430-1 KNT

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR KING COUNTY

Estate of

DWAYNE CLYDE HOHN, Deceased.

The Administrator named below has been appointed as Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: December 02, 2021

ADMINISTRATOR: Nancy Jo Bob 515 63rd AVE CT NE Tacoma, WA 98422

253.250.3532 ATTORNEY FOR ADMINISTRATOR: Suzanne Lieberman

CMS Law Firm LLC.

811 Kirkland Avenue, Suite 201

Kirkland, WA 98033

206.659.1512

COURT OF PROBATE PROCEEDINGS: King County Superior Court

CAUSE NUMBER: 21-4-07430-1 KNT IDX-944279

December 2, 9, 16, 2021