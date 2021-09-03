NO. 21-4-05652-4 SEA-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 21-4-05652-4 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR KING COUNTY

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



In the Matter of the Estate of MELVIN E. MOON, SR.,

Deceased. THE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE NAMED BELOW has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the deceased must, before the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070, by serving a copy of the claim on, or mailing a copy of the claim to the Personal Representative or Karl L. Flaccus, the Personal Representative’s attorney of record, at the address stated below, and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days following the date that written notice was served on or mailed to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months following the date of first publication of this notice, as shown below. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: September 3, 2021.

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE:

Carol Sue Moon

King County Superior Court Cause no. 21-4-05652-4 SEA

ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: Karl L. Flaccus, WSBA #20117

ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE: Flaccus Law

7010 – 35th Avenue N.E.

Seattle, Washington 98115

IDX-937149

September 3, 10, 17, 2021