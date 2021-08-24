No. 21-4-05606-1 KNT

Notice to Creditors

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR KING COUNTY

In Re The Estate of

Cecile Marie Weston, Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

The above Court has appointed Jennifer C. Rydberg as Personal Representative of Decedent’s estate.

Any person having a claim against Decedent must present the claim:

* Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and

* In the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070:

* By filing with the Court the original of the signed Creditor’s Claim, and

* By serving upon or mailing by first class mail to me at the address provided below a copy of the signed Creditor’s Claim.

The Creditor’s Claim must be presented by the later to occur of:

* Thirty (30) days after I served or mailed this Notice to you as provided in RCW 11.40.020(3), or

* Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice.

If the Creditor’s Claim is not presented within the foregoing time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication of this Notice: August 24, 2021 Address for Mailing of Service: Jennifer C. Rydberg

18619 SE Lake Youngs Rd.

Renton, WA 98058-0525

/s/ Jennifer C. Rydberg Jennifer C. Rydberg, Personal Representative, pro se

WSBA #8183

August 24, 31, September 7, 2021