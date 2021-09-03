NO. 21-4-05536-6 SEA-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 21-4-05536-6 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

In re the Matter of the Estate of

WILMA L. ENYEART, Deceased.

The Executor named below has been appointed as Executor of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: September 3, 2021

Executor: Sharon K. Anderson

Attorney for the Personal Representative: David E. Myre, Jr.

Address for Mailing or Service: Sharon K. Anderson

23647 Aldo Rd NW

Poulsbo, WA 98370

David E. Myre, Jr.

999 Third Avenue, Ste 4600

Seattle, WA 98104

Court of Probate Proceedings and King County Superior Court

Cause Number: 21-4-05536-6 SEA

/s/Sharon K. Anderson, Executor

Attorney for the Executor:

HILLIS CLARK MARTIN & PETERSON P.S.

/s/ David E. Myre. Jr. David E. Myre, Jr. WSBA # 7712

Daniel M. Goodrich, WSBA # 48153

999 Third Avenue, Suite 4600

Seattle, WA 98104

(206) 623-1745

September 3, 10, 17, 2021