NO. 21-4-05351-7 KNT-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 21-4-05351-7 KNT
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR KING COUNTY In re the matter of:
Estate of Richard Seling, Deceased.
The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
Date of First Publication: December 12, 2022
Personal Representative: Ann Seling
Attorney for the Personal Representative: Law Offices of Jeffrey R Caffee
Address for Mailing or Service:
212 Wells Ave S, Unit A, Renton, WA 98057
Court of probate proceedings and cause number: King County Superior Court, 21-4-05351-7 KNT.
DATED this 8 day of December, 2022. LAW OFFICES OF JEFFREY R CAFFEE
By: Jeffrey R. Caffee, WSBA No. 41774
/s/Ryan Odegard, WSBA No. 52675
Attorneys for Plaintiff 212 Wells Ave. S, Ste A
Renton, WA 98057
P: (206) 312-0954 F: (206) 420-5541
rodegard@caffeelawfirm.com
December 12, 19, 27, 2022