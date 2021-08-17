No. 21-4-05079-8 SEA-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 21-4-05079-8 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.010 et seq.

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

In re: the Matter of the Estate of:

HENRY PINEDA, Deceased.

Michael Hardin has been appointed and has qualified as Administrator of the above captioned estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATED: August 13, 2021

FIRST PUBLICATION: August 17, 2021

/s/ Donna M. Calf Robe, WSBA No. 18852

Attorney for the Administrator

Address for Mailing or Service: BROTHERS & HENDERSON, P.S.

2722 EASTLAKE AVENUE EAST,

SUITE 200

Seattle, Washington 98102-3143

IDX-935824

August 17, 24, 31, 2021