No. 21-4-03643-4 KNT-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 21-4-03643-4 KNT

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR KING COUNTY

In re the Estate of:

FREDERICK C. SPRAY, III, Deceased.

THE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE NAMED BELOW has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

Wednesday, June 2, 2021

DATED this 28th day of May, 2021.

Gary M. Spray

32216 58th Place South

Auburn, Washington 98001

CYNTHIA ZETTS LAW, PLLC

Cynthia Zetts, WSBA #50712

Attorney for Personal Representative

Address for mailing: Cynthia Zetts Law, PLLC

P.O. Box 7655

Covington, Washington 98042

Address for service:

32216 58th Place South

Auburn, Washington 98001

Court of probate proceedings and cause number:

King County Superior Court

Cause No. 21-4-03643-4 KNT

IDX-928860

June 2, 9, 16, 2021