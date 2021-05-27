No. 21-4-03588-8 SEA

NOTICE TO CREDITORS RCW

11.40.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR KING COUNTY

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



In re the Estate of:

MICHAEL SMITH, Deceased. The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any persons having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) 30 days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of first publication: MAY 27, 2021

Personal Representative: /s/Michelle R. Smith

c/o Thomas J. Rodda 1700 Seventh Avenue, Suite 1810

Seattle, WA 98101

(206) 682-0565

Dated: May 17, 2021.

Attorneys for Personal Representative:

ELLIS, LI & MCKINSTRY PLLC

By: /s/Thomas J. Rodda, WSBA No. 34500

Peter B. Dolan, WSBA No. 48144

1700 Seventh Avenue, Suite 1810

Seattle, WA 98101

Telephone: (206) 682-0565

Email: pdolan@elmlaw.com Attorneys for Personal Representative Michelle Smith

IDX-928546

May 27, June 3, 10, 2021