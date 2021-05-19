NO. 21-4-03394-0 SEA-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 21-4-03394-0 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

[RCW 11.40.030]

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

In Re the Estate of

CYNTHIA JO JACKSON, Deceased.

The administrator named below has been appointed as administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving or mailing to the administrator or the administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of first publication: May 19, 2021

Administrator: Susan Erickson Attorney for the Administrator: Greg C. Pittman Address for Mailing or Service: Greg C. Pittman

Helsell Fetterman LLP

1001 Fourth Avenue, Suite 4200

Seattle, WA 98154

Notice Prepared by:

HELSELL FETTERMAN LLP

/s/ Greg C. Pittman WSBA #52573

Attorneys for the Administrator

1001 Fourth Avenue, Suite 4200

Seattle, Washington 98154

Telephone No. (206) 292-1144

Facsimile No. (206) 340-0902

IDX-927767

May 19, 26, June 2, 2021