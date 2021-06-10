No. 21-4-03333-8 SEA-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 21-4-03333-8 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR KING COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate

of EDWARD A. REGNIER, Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent that arose before the Decedent’s death must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (a) Thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (b) four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim will be forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: June 10, 2021. PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: Rochelle M. Regnier

ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: Wendy L. Allard

ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE: Peterson Russell Kelly Livengood, PLLC

Attn: Wendy L. Allard

10900 NE Fourth Street, Suite 1850

Bellevue, WA 98004-8341

COURT OF PROBATE PROCEEDINGS AND CAUSE NUMBER: King County Superior Court, No. 21-4-03333-8 SEA. Attorney for Personal Representative:

PETERSON RUSSELL KELLY LIVENGOOD, PLLC By: /s/ Wendy L. Allard Wendy L. Allard, WSBA #29760

IDX-929565

June 10, 17, 24, 2021