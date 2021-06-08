NO. 21-4-02755-9 KNT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

In the Matter of the Estate of CHARLES WINSTON FANIEL, SR,

Deceased.

Cynthia A Faniel has been appointed Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the deceased must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 or 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets. DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS with Clerk of Court: June 7, 2021.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

June 8, 2021.

DATED this 6th day of June, 2021.

s/ Sam Ciapanna, WSBA #20924

Attorney for Personal Representative

6947 Coal Creek Parkway SE, #195

Newcastle, WA 98059

June 8, 15, 22, 2021