NO. 21-4-02678-7-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 21-4-02678-7
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS RCW
11.40.030
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
In re the Estate of:
SALEAL B. THOMAS, Deceased.
The co-personal representatives named below have been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co-Personal Representatives or the Co-Personal Representatives’ attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) thirty days after the Co-Personal Representatives served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of the first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
DATED this December 9, 2021.
Co-Personal Representative of said
/s/ Joe F. Thomas JOE F. THOMAS
7111 NE North Shore Rd.
Belfair, WA 98528
DATED this December 9, 2021.
Co-Personal Representative of said
Estate
/s/ Vicki M. Tart VICKI M. TART
3822 Forest Beach Dr. NW
Gig Harbor, WA 9335
EISENHOWER CARLSON PLLC
By: /s/ Amy C. Lewis AMY C. LEWIS, WSBA #22176
Attorneys for Co-Personal Representatives
909 A Street, Suite 600,
Tacoma, Washington 98402
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION December 23, 2021
IDX-945825
December 23, 30, 2021, January 6, 2022