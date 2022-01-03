NO. 21-4-02675-2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.010 & .030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE ESTATE OF: MARILYN G. SAUVE, Deceased.

THE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE NAMED BELOW has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: January 3, 2022

Personal Representative:

David A. Sauve, Jr.

Attorneys for

Personal Representative:

Paul R. Willett, WSBA #17412

Gravis Law, PLLC

Address for Mailing or Service:

7350 Cirque Drive W #102

University Place, WA 98467

Telephone: 253-284-9250

IDX-946094

January 3, 10, 18, 2022