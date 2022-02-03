NO. 21-4-02629-9-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 21-4-02629-9

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In Re the Estate of TERRI D. WALSTER, Deceased. The Administrator named below has been appointed as executor of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the executor or the executor’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: February 3, 2022

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Executor: GARY HAJEK

Attorney for Personal Representative: c/o Gerald A. Sprute, Attorney at Law

Address for Mailing or Service: P.O. Box 1657

Duvall, WA 98019

IDX-947943

February 3, 10, 17, 2022