No. 21-4-02599-3

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

RCW 11.56.100

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of: BRADLEY K. KAM, Deceased.

NOTICE is hereby given that Niphaporn (Val) Humphreys, Administrator of the Estate of Bradley K. Kam, will sell by negotiation the interest of the Estate of Bradley K. Kam in the following described real property:

Property Address: 10401 Meadowlark Court E. Bonney Lake, WA 98391

Legal Description: LOT 28, SPIRAEA GLEN DIVISION I, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 9604050391, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

SITUTATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

Assessor’s Parcel Number: 7000700290

The sale is for the gross sum of $585,000.00, and application to confirm said sale can be made any time after the 27th day of February, 2023.

DATED this 15 day of February, 2023.

/s/Shannon R. Jones, WSBA #28300

Attorney for the Estate

Campbell Barnett PLLC

317 South Meridian

P.O. Box 488

Puyallup, WA 98371

P: (253) 848-3513

IDX-971871

February 17, 2023