NO. 21-4-02551-9-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 21-4-02551-9

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Estate of:

MARY A. WHEELER, Deceased.

THE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE NAMED BELOW has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Decedent’s Social Security number is xxx-xx-2100 and date of birth is January 20, 1948. DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: December 16, 2021

DATE OF FILING WITH COURT: December 15, 2021

DATED this 14th day of December, 2021.

/s/ Shane K. Wheeler SHANE K. WHEELER

Personal Representative

c/o Robin H. Balsam

Robin H. Balsam P.S.

911 South I Street

Tacoma, WA 98405

(253) 627-7800

Presented by:

/s/ Robin H. Balsam ROBIN H. BALSAM, WSBA #14001

SHAQUELLE M. DUNCAN, WSBA #56701

Attorneys for Personal Representative

Robin H. Balsam P.S.

911 South I Street

Tacoma, WA 98405

December 16, 23, 30, 2021