NO. 21-4-02502-1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In Re the Estate of: ANIELLO IOVINO, Deceased.

The personal representatives named below have been appointed as co-personal representatives of this estate. Any person having claim against the decedent (SSN: ***-**-7531; DOB: 12/14/1933) must, before the time the claim would be barred by an otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing of the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020 (1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. The bar is effective as to claims against the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS: January 5, 2022

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: January 11, 2022 /s/FRANK IOVINO,

Co-Personal Representative

c/o Douglas Sulkosky

Attorney at Law

1105 Tacoma Avenue South

Tacoma, WA 98402

/s/MARIO IOVINO,

Co-Personal Representative

c/o Douglas Sulkosky

Attorney at Law

1105 Tacoma Avenue South

Tacoma, WA 98402

(253) 383-5346

IDX-946433

January 11, 18, 25, 2022