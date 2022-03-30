No. 21-4-02374-5

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In Re the Estate of

FALEPOPO A. TE’O, Deceased

The administrator/personal representative named below has been appointed as administrator/personal representative of these estates. Any person having a claim against the deceased must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the administrator/personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in section 11 of this act and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedents probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of filing with Clerk of Court: March 29, 2022

Date of First Publication: See Affidavit of Publication

Administrator/Personal Representative: Amanda Thurston

Attorney for the Administrator/

Personal Representative: Iddins Law Group

25052 104th Avenue S.E. Suite B

Kent, WA 98030

IDX-951502

March 30, April 6, 13, 2022