NO. 21-4-02350-8-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 21-4-02350-8

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

Estate of

MYRON A. WEST, Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below (the “personal representative”) has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner provided by RCW 11.40.070 by serving or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: December 8, 2021

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: Mark West

ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE:

Mark West

1132 SW 19th Ave., Unit 301

Portland, OR 97205

ADDRESS FOR SERVICE IN WASHINGTON:

Charlie Dent Law Office of Charlie Dent

3318 Bridgeport Way W, Suite D-2

University Place, WA 98466

December 8, 15, 22, 2021