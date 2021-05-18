NO. 21-4-02322-7 SEA-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 21-4-02322-7 SEA
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR KING COUNTY
In Re The Estate of
CHARLES EMERY, Deceased.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE
The above Court has appointed me as Personal Representative of Decedent’s estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must present the claim: (a) Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and (b) In the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070: (i) By filing the original of the claim with the foregoing Court, and (ii) By serving on or mailing to me at the address below a copy of the claim. The claim must be presented by the later of: (a) Thirty (30) days after I served or mailed this Notice as provided in RCW 11.40.020(1)(c), or (b) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
Date of First Publication of this Notice:
May 18, 2021
/s/Cinda Redmon, Personal Representative
Law Office of
Donna Beasley Gibson PLLC
1204 Cleveland Ave
Mount Vernon, WA 98273-4810
Tel No. 206-242-5529
May 18, 25, June 1, 2021