No. 21-4-02142-4-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 21-4-02142-4

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of:

CASSANDRA SCAFF, Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

The above Court has appointed me as Personal Representative of Decedent’s estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must present the claim: (a) Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and (b) In the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070: (i) By filing the original of the claim with the foregoing Court, and (ii) By serving on or mailing to me at the address below a copy of the claim. The claim must be presented by the later of: (a) Thirty (30) days after I served or mailed this Notice as provided in RCW 11.40.020(1)(c), or (b) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication of this Notice:

November 30, 2021

Dated this 6th day of October, 2021.

/s/ Brett Small Personal Representative

CONNELLY LAW OFFICES, PLLC

By: /s/Meaghan M. Driscoll, WSBA No. 49863

Samuel J. Daheim,

WSBA No. 52746

Attorneys for Petitioner

2301 North 30th Street, Tacoma, WA 98403

253-593-5100

November 30, December 7, 14, 2021