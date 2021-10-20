NO. 21-4-02086-0

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In The Matter of the Estate Of

HOWARD BRIAN WALLACE, Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as the Personal Representative of this estate. Persons having claims against the decedent must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve their claims on the Personal Representative or the attorneys of record at the addresses stated below and file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of this Court within four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or within four (4) months after the date of the filing of the copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later or, except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.011 or 11.40.013, the claim will be forever barred. This bar is effective as to claims against both the probate assets and nonprobate assets of the decedent.

DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS With Clerk of Court:

October 15, 2021.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

October 20, 2021

DATED October 15, 2021.

Personal Representative

/s/Kevin Alexander Wallace

17142 Heather Lane Se.

Yelm, WA 98597

TEL: 253-213-8358

Frederick Hetter

Attorneys at Law

2831 Chambers Bay Dr.

Steilacoom, WA 98388

(253) 759-6853

IDX-940922

October 20, 27, November 3, 2021