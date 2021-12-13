No. 21-4-02074-6-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 21-4-02074-6

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Estate of: Derrick L. Fuller, Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative, or her attorney, at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: December 13, 2021

Personal Representative: Darius L. Fuller

Attorney for the Personal Representative: Douglas N. Kiger

Address for Mailing or Service: Blado Kiger Bolan, P.S.

Attorneys at Law

4717 South 19th Street, Suite 109

Tacoma, WA 98405

253-272-2997

Dated this 6th day of December, 2021.

BLADO KIGER BOLAN, P.S.

/s/Douglas N. Kiger, WSBA #26211

Attorney for Darius L. Fuller

IDX-944780

December 13, 20, 27, 2021