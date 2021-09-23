No.: 21-4-01958-6-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No.: 21-4-01958-6
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
In the Estate of:
CAROL ANN MULLIN, Deceased.
Probate Notice to Creditors-RCW 11.40.030
The Co-Personal Representatives named below have been appointed and have qualified as Co-Personal Representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the deceased must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co-Personal Representatives, or the attorneys of record, at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Clerk of the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of:
(1) Thirty (30) days after the Co-Personal Representatives served or mailed the Notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or
(2) Four (4) months after the date of the first publication of the Notice.
If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
DATED at Fircrest, Washington, this 20 day of September, 2021.
/s/ROBERT MARK MULLIN
Co-Personal Representative
DATED at Sitka, Alaska, this 20 day of September, 2021.
/s/MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER MULLIN
Co-Personal Representative
Presented by:
Jonete W. Rehmke, WSBA No. 28970
/s/Minta A. Andreve, WSBA No. 53966
1021 Regents Blvd.
Fircrest, WA 98466
Attorneys for Co-Personal Representatives
DATE OF FILING: 9/21/21 DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: 9/23/21 IDX-938718
September 23, 30, October 7, 2021