NO. 21-4-01914-4-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 21-4-01914-4

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY ESTATE OF: LOURDES R. KECK and MARK W. KECK, Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Clerk of the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both probate and non-probate assets of the decedent.

DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS with Clerk of Court:

October 28, 2021

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: November 3, 2021

MARILOU CUMMINGS

Personal Representative

Ronald L. Hendry

Attorney for Personal Representative

902 South 10th Street

Tacoma, Washington 98405

253-272-2206

November 3, 10, 17, 2021