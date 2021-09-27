NO. 21-4-01913-6-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 21-4-01913-6

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN RE THE ESTATE OF JOANNE LOUISE MORAN, Decedent. Mardee Ropella has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner provided by RCW 11.40.070 by serving on, or mailing, to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of:

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



(A) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020; or (B) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: September 27, 2021

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE:

Mardee Ropella

ATTORNEY FOR THE PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE: Deborah Jameson ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE: Neil & Neil, P.S.

5302 Pacific Avenue

Tacoma, Washington 98408

PROBATE COURT AND CAUSE NUMBER: Pierce County Case # 21-4-01913-6 /s/MARDEE ROPELLA

Personal Representative

/s/DEBORAH JAMESON WSBA #28261

Attorney for Personal Representative

IDX-938789

September 27, October 4, 11, 2021