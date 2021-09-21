No. 21-4-01859-32-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 21-4-01859-32

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF SPOKANE

In the Matter of the Estate

of BRIAN L. BEARD, SR., Deceased. The Administrator named below has been appointed as the Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to Administrator at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: September 21, 2021

Administrator:

Brian L. Beard, Jr.

Attorney for the Administrator: Steven Wee, Esq.

Address for Mailing or Service: 708 N. Argonne Road, Suite 1B

Spokane Valley, WA 99212

Steven Wee, WSBA # 30620

Attorney for the Administrator

IDX-938535

September 21, 28, October 5, 2021