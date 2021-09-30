NO. 21-4-01827-0-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 21-4-01827-0

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

[RCW 11.40.030]

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



In Re the Matter of the Estate of,

PATRICIA EKMAN, Deceased.

The Personal Representative, David Ekman, has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets. DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: September 30, 2021 /s/David Ekman, as Personal Representative Personal Representative: David Ekman

Attorneys for the Estate of Patricia Ekman:

Wertjes Atkission Law, P.S.

Alan J. Wertjes, WSBA No. 29994

Aaron J. Atkission, WSBA No. 49035

Address for mailing of service:

321 Cleveland Ave SE, Ste. 201

Tumwater, WA 98501

360-570-7488 Court of probate proceeding and cause number:

Pierce County Superior Court

Cause number. 21-4-01827-0

IDX-939071

September 30, October 7, 14, 2021