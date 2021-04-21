No. 21-4-01786-3 SEA-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 21-4-01786-3 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030) (NTCRD)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR KING COUNTY

In Re The Estate of:

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



KAIOK BARBARA LIZAMA, Deceased.

JUDY HUBBARD has been appointed as administrator of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: 04/21/2021.

Law Offices of Kenneth H. Chang

/s/KENNETH H. CHANG, WSBA 25351 Attorney for the Estate and Administrator

Address for Mailing or Service: LAW OFFICES OF KENNETH H. CHANG

600 NORTH 85TH STREET, SUITE C101

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON 98103

Court of probate proceedings and cause number:

King County Superior Court

21-4-01786-3 SEA

IDX-925240

April 21, 28, May 5, 2021